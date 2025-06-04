Clothes are fun. Aren't they? Yes. And yet, as a fashion professional and consumer, I sometimes struggle with this.

I love fashion. Less so the industry (specifically the dark and unsustainable sides), but still beautiful products.

For myself, I have been buying less clothing for years — partly consciously, partly unconsciously. I try to build a more timeless wardrobe and follow trends less.

I don't "need" much anymore. As one of my best friends always chuckles, it's all or nothing. I go to the office in a minimalist chic outfit with my hair curled, but at least half the week you can picture me in sportswear, which I equally wear for grocery shopping, housework and working from home.

And the items I do buy: I prefer a more expensive, quality fashion item or luxury clothing second-hand via, for example, Vestiaire Collective. I prefer to spend my money on holidays and trips, good food, interiors and books.

However, I have started spending more money on clothes for someone else, our son, now four and a half years old. It started with beautiful baby clothes: from Dilling (a favourite), Konges Sløjd, +1 in the family, Play Up, Lil' Atelier, Hvid slippers, a wool jacket from Engel Natur and the bamboo rompers from Hema.

As he grew, this sometimes became more difficult because at one and a half years old he suddenly had a very strong opinion about what he wanted to wear — the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Fortunately, we are now more on the same page and I can be a bit more relaxed with fashionable looks.

Sustainable consumption and fashionable dressing: can it be combined?

In my work, I regularly speak with sustainability experts: if you want to build a greener wardrobe, you should mainly wear and care for what you have. Consider renting or buying second-hand, don't buy too much new (because making new clothes has the biggest impact on the environment).

At the same time, as a fashion professional, I have a soft spot for independent retailers who earn their living selling (children's) clothing. And a number of producers as well. They don't always have it easy between the dominance of the fast fashion players and large retailers.

His wardrobe

What exactly does our son's wardrobe consist of now?

I buy shoes at expert shoe shops in the neighbourhood: such as Bremmer in Waddinxveen and Van Keeken in Alphen aan den Rijn. Underwear and socks at Zeeman and Hema.

There are fewer nice physical children's clothing shops in the immediate vicinity (Boskoop village). In Gouda, a city 15 minutes away, Onze Nieuwe Winkel has a nice range of new clothes from well-known children's labels and Studio Kiewie is a second-hand children's fashion shop that does resale — a nice address, although I haven't bought anything there yet.

I shop mostly online: I choose consciously and opt for quality. At the beautiful fashion brand American Vintage, for example, or well-known children's webshops such as Labels for Little Ones, Smallable, Spruit Kids Conceptstore and Wonder for Kids. I also occasionally buy something at Omoda, Weidewinkel Van Tilburg and Zalando — mainly because of their wide range.

I like trying on clothes at home. Not least because the sizing of children's clothing, unfortunately — just like regular fashion — differs per brand and sometimes even per model within a collection. Trousers are the most difficult here.

I've learned from experience. For example, I now know that the French brand Petit Bateau is almost two sizes smaller than the Dutch size. Adidas, Scotch & Soda, Zara, Bobo Choses and Ralph Lauren are usually (almost) one size smaller, children's fashion from H&M and Hema is true to size or slightly larger. One label uses conventional sizes such as 122 and 128, the other counts by age in years, such as five years and seven years or six years and eight years.

Vinted: fun, affordable and a little addictive

Buying second-hand children's clothing is also a favourite.

Via Vinted you can find a huge amount of children's clothing from designer brands such as Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. Especially in France and Italy, they love these brands, which makes the selection larger than in Dutch shops. And the best part? They often sell those items for a small price.

The range of well-known names is also large on the "fashion marketplace": think of Donsje, Bobo Choses, Maed for Mini, Sproet & Sprout, Mini Rodini, Nixnut, Gray Label and Emile et Ida.

I've recently started selling on Vinted too. But I've hardly transferred the money I've earned to my bank account. More often, I buy nice, new things there — also in the next sizes up. By paying with the 'Vinted credit' earned within the platform with a click of a button, it hardly seems to cost anything — classic girl math, as my boyfriend recently pointed out: 'You can also just put it in your bank account.'

On the homepage, I am constantly given new recommendations, tailored to my taste and previous purchases. And who wants to find the real gems/bargains? They have to log in regularly to see the latest ads that match their saved searches — which you can set for your favourite brands, in the required size — I have about 15.