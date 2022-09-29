CNMI presents Sustainable Fashion Awards
For the fifth consecutive year, the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards were presented by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan on Sunday, 25th September. The event, attended by 1,500 guests, was hosted by Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.
The last time the prize was awarded was two years ago, in digital form. Since then, the CNMI has evolved it and expanded the criteria for promoting sustainable development in the fashion industry across all major areas such as environmentally responsible business, innovation, commitment to craftsmanship, diversity, circular economy, human rights and environmental justice.
A total of 13 awards were given to personalities who stand out in the Italian and international fashion world for their commitment to sustainability:
- The Oceans Award: Sea beyond by Prada Group
- The Climate Action Award: La Soledad x Gucci
- The Social Impact Award: ARA Lumiere
- The Groundbreaker Award: Grounded Indigo by Albini Next and Stoney Creek Colors
- The Human Rights Award: Rubana Huq
- The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers: NKWO
- The Philantrophy & Society Award: OTB Foundation
- The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy: Timberloop Trekker by Timberland
- The Pioneer Award: Eileen Fisher
- The Biodiversity Conservation Award: Oasi Zegna
- The Craft & Italian Artisanship Award: Bottega for Bottegas by Bottega Veneta
- The Woolmark Company Award for Innovation: Sease
- The Visionary Award: Giorgio Armani
“Timberland is a company that has made great strides in the principles of integrating the circular economy. This is not only about product design - balancing durability and recyclability - but also about redesigning the global business model to focus on take-back and resale to ensure that products are shared and used more widely. In addition to these efforts to prevent waste and reuse products, Timberland also actively seeks to regenerate nature. The company invests in regenerative agriculture throughout its supply chain to improve farmers' livelihoods and thus also promotes reforestation. This is circular design for fashion in action,” commented Andrew Morlet, CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
Only the Equity and Inclusivity Award was not awarded.