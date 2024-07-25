CNMI reveals provisional MFW SS25 schedule

Following the release of the London, New York and Paris SS25 women’s fashion week schedules, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has now unveiled its own provisional calendar for the upcoming Milan Fashion Week.

Kicking off on September 17 with a show by Fendi, the week will stretch to September 23, over which 58 physical shows and three digital shows are set to take place.

First time names on the fashion show lineup include Susan Fang supported by Dolce & Gabbana, Chiccomao, Federico Cina and Phan Dang Hoang, while first timers on the digital calendar are to be Defaience by Nicola Bacchilega and Jacob Cohën.

Alongside notable returnees The Attico and Laura Biagiotti, there will also be a cohort of Milan regulars on the schedule, including Marni, Gucci, Prada, Jil Sander, Versace, Etro and Diesel.

On the first day of shows, September 17, CNMI’s Fashion Hub will be inaugurated. The project, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency, will play host to initiatives and activities designed to promote emerging brands and designers while encouraging networking among major industry players.

Meanwhile, on September 22, the third edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards is set to take place at Teatro alla Scala, a ceremony held in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations Agency ITC and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.