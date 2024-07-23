New talents and expected returns: Paris Fashion Week unveils its SS25 calendar

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has officially unveiled the provisional calendar for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week Women's Spring/Summer 2025 season. The event, scheduled from September 23 to October 1, 2024, promises a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation.

This season features an impressive lineup of 108 fashion houses on the provisional calendar, consisting of a diverse distribution of 70 shows and 38 presentations, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences.

New faces and familiar names

The season welcomes a wave of exciting newcomers, ready to make their mark on the Parisian scene. Fashion enthusiasts can catch shows by Alain Paul and Niccolò Pasqualetti, while presentations by Abra, Julie Kegels, Magda Butrym, Vaillant and Vautrait will bring fresh perspectives to the scene.

Several favourite brands are making their return to Paris. Fans can celebrate the return of Gabriela Hearst, Ludovic De Saint Sernin and Y/Project with runway shows, while Aigle, Christopher Esber and Heliot Emil will return with captivating presentations.

Beyond the podium: Supporting emerging brands

The FHCM remains committed to fostering the growth of emerging brands. Alongside the official calendar, it presents the provisional programme of events, highlighting initiatives that support these creative forces.

A key element is the Sphere PFW Showroom, which will be held at the Palais de Tokyo from September 25 to October 1, 2024. This dedicated space offers emerging brands a valuable platform to showcase their collections and connect with industry professionals.

This season, Sphere PFW welcomes Abra and Weinsanto to its prestigious catalogue, joining established names such as Charles de Vilmorin, Florentina Leitner, MaitrePierre, Lucille Thievre and Paolina Russo.