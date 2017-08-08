Coach unveils Selena Gomez collaboration

Last December, New York-based accessories brand Coach announced that it would be partnering with singer and actress Selena Gomez on a “special design project” and they have unveiled the Selena Grace, a double-handled bag named after the star.

The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will launch globally on September 1 in Coach stores and online, and has been designed by the singer in collaboration with the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers.

The Selena Grace has been designed to reflect Gomez’s “all-American style” as a “go-everywhere bag built for real life” and features personal touches from the singer such as a hangtag bearing her signature and a storypatch sewn inside with her empowering message: "To be you is to be strong." The bag is further customised with "Love yourself first" in Selena's handwriting—a phrase inspired by one of her tattoos, embossed onto the base of the bag.

First look: The Coach x Selena Gomez collection

The double-handled signature bag will be available in several exclusive colours: Selena Black Cherry, Selena White and Selena Red. The collection also includes bag charms, wallets, and a wristlet.

"It was really fun to create this collection with Selena and design pieces that are cool and feminine like her," said Vevers. "When we designed the Selena Grace, it was about exploring the qualities Selena wanted in a bag and creating something that felt personal to her."

Gomez added: "I'm very excited for everyone to finally see the design Stuart and I worked on together. I can't wait to carry it—it's totally versatile, perfect to wear day-to-night and it goes with everything.”

The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will be available for pre-order online at Coach.com from August 14 and available in Coach stores globally from September 1.

Image: courtesy of Coach by Steven Meisel