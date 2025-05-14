Coachtopia and Bank & Vogue collaboration expands to apparel

Coachtopia, the next-generation sub-brand from American luxury brand Coach committed to circular fashion, has expanded its collaboration with Bank & Vogue, the parent company of European vintage retailer Beyond Retro, to launch a capsule apparel collection using pre-loved garments.

The limited-edition Patchwork Edit, features one-of-a-kind striped shirts and trousers, which have all been crafted using components from discarded textiles, avoiding the creation of new materials and “underscoring both brands’ commitment to reducing fashion waste”.

Coachtopia x Bank & Vogue apparel collection Credits: Coachtopia

The lightweight set has been designed for everyday wear, and no two pieces are the same. Each shirt and trousers set features its own combination of patterns and colours, “celebrating the uniqueness of the up-cycled materials used in their construction”.

The apparel collection follows Coach collaborating with Bank & Vogue on a handbag line made from pre-loved and upcycled textiles in March 2025.

Coachtopia x Bank & Vogue apparel collection Credits: Coachtopia

Coach launched Coachtopia, focused on “circular craft and collaborative creativity”, in April 2023. The sub-brand aims to reimagine the product lifecycle to reduce the creation of new materials by utilising waste and creating products that can be reimagined and recycled, as well as bridging the gap between brand and consumer through co-creation to target a younger consumer.

Coachtopia x Bank & Vogue apparel collection Credits: Coachtopia