‘Code 41 talent’: Andalusia Fashion Week presents new edition of design competition

Code 41, the fashion week of the region of Andalusia in the south of Spain, is finalising preparations for its next edition, which is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 4 in the city of Seville.

In the context of the event, the ‘Code 41 Talent’ competition will also be held, as has been the tradition during previous editions. The aim of this competition is to discover and recognise talent of emerging designers from all over Spain.

Participants in the competition will have the opportunity to present their collections, which must consist of a minimum of six outfits and a maximum of eight. The creations will be exhibited on the main catwalk during Andalusia Fashion Week, and will be carefully evaluated by a panel of fashion experts.

At the end of the catwalk presentations, the jury will select a winner of the competition, as well as to two runners-up. All three of these designers will receive a prize. The jury's decision will be based on criteria such as originality, creativity and the unique perspective the creatives bring to fashion, making Code 41 an event that not only celebrates fashion, but also promotes and supports emerging designers from all over Spain.

