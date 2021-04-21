Colour of the year 2023: Digital Lavender

As a need for optimism sweeps the world after a global pandemic, the colour of the year 2023 is Digital Lavender, according to trend forecasting agency WGSN and colour authority Coloro.

The shade is already embedded in digital culture and is expected to converge across virtual and physical worlds.

Commenting on the choice of Digital Lavender, Coloro’s Head of Content, Joanne Thomas, said: “As consumers find solace and comfort inhabiting the virtual space, the influence of video games and virtual realities will become all-encompassing, distorting the boundaries between our online and offline existence.

“Digital Lavender, our Color of the Year for 2023, signifies that stability, serenity and digital escapism that so many of us have built into our recuperative rituals to both protect and improve our mental health in challenging times.

“Our S/S 23 palette reflects a more hopeful and optimistic view of the future,” adds Jenny Clark, Head of Color at WGSN. “We anticipate challenges ahead. However, we believe consumers will seek out colours that they can engage with positively. “This belief drove a shift towards more chromatic colours that feel activating and upbeat.”

The meaning of the colour purple symbolises magic, mystery, spirituality, the sub-conscious, creativity, dignity, royalty, according to Color Matters, and it evokes all of these meanings more so than any other hue. The digital aspect could be escapism, but it is sure to invade fashion collections for the spring summer 2023 collections.