Who are we?

You know these questions. Several times people want to know “Who are you?”, “What is your Brand Identity?”, “Where do you see yourself as a brand?”, “What makes you special?”. Well, these are valid questions. So, what actually makes a brand special? What makes us special? What is our essence?

To be honest - and we know that sounds like a cliché, but it’s still true - our essence is our people. We are a small team of 12 humans, who couldn’t be more different. From the loving father of three, the recently married mother-to-be, the avid hobby forester, the party enthusiast who turns night into day every weekend, to the diligent student, our team is as colorful as our clothes. And you know what? That is actually what makes our brand what it is.

Because, despite all these differences, there is one thing that we all have in common, that connects us – our passion. Passion for life, for its great things, for having fun and enjoying every moment. With this mindset, this spirit, to be open to the world and to celebrate variety, we fill our brand with.

Our clothes are the pointe of that story. They’re the result of everyone’s passion at COLOURS & SONS, inspired by the variousness this world and its people have to offer. Our designs are full of color and the little things that, even on clothes, always make the difference.

Just like our team, our brand is not about differences. It’s about similarities despite of all possible differences. We create clothes, that are made for everyone. Everyone who’s bold enough for colors. Whether you’re man or woman, thin or big, black or white, small or tall – COLOURS & SONS is made for all of us.

COLOURS & SONS Spring / Summer 2022 Menswear collection: Welcome to the 90s

Close your eyes and think about this crazy age. What comes to mind? Do you hear the Hip Hop beating, feel your skates rolling over the street, see the neon colors popping? - Smells like teen spirit, doesn’t it? That, folks, is that 90’s vibe. An age, where everything seemed possible, where cropped tops and bowling shirts were our uniform, and where pop was our currency. That vibe in mind, our new collection was created as an homage to this crazy, flashy and versatile time.

Inspired by cool skate boarders on Venice Beach, the fashion on cult series such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” or simply the variety of colors and opportunities. With popping color blocks, flippy batik styles, jackets that can be worn from each side, old school printed camp collar shirts and various kinds of stripes, this collection represents the spirit of a whole decade that didn’t know limits. In this age, full of possibilities, fearlessness and feeling of freedom, where life wasn’t taken too seriously, people could be what and who they were. It didn’t care about labels.

Neither does COLOURS & SONS. We don’t care if you’re black or white, small or tall, man or woman, thin or big. ‘Cause our brand is made for all of us. So, come as you are, be who you wanna be and simply join us enjoying life with all its colors!