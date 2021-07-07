COLOURS & SONS Spring / Summer 2022 Womenswear collection

Colours goes ladies

Hey Girls, have you met COLOURS & SONS? Maybe in your boyfriend’s closet? Or recently noticed on Social Media? If not, never mind, that’s why we’re talking now!

We create clothes that are made for everyone. Everyone who’s bold enough for colors. Whether you’re a man or a woman, thin or big, black or white, small or tall – COLOURS & SONS is made for all of us. So, Girls, now it’s up to you! You don’t wanna let the boys have all the fun, do you?

Interested in learning more about COLOURS & SONS? Read more here .

Welcome to the 90’s

Close your eyes and think about this crazy age. What comes to mind? Do you hear the Hip Hop beating, feel your skates rolling over the street, see the neon colors popping? - Smells like teen spirit, doesn’t it? That, folks, is that 90’s vibe. An age, where everything seemed possible, where cropped tops and bowling shirts were our uniform, and where pop was our currency. Keeping that vibe in mind, our new collection got created as an homage to this crazy, flashy and versatile time.

Inspired by cool skate boarders on Venice Beach, the fashion on cult series such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” or simply the variety of colors and opportunities. With popping colour blocks, flippy batik styles, jackets that can be worn from each side, old school printed camp collar shirts and various kinds of stripes, this collection represents the spirit of a whole decade that didn’t know limits. In this age, full of possibilities, fearlessness and feeling of freedom, where life wasn’t taken too seriously, people could be what and who they were. That era didn’t care about labels.

Neither does COLOURS & SONS. We don’t care if you’re black or white, small or tall, man or woman, thin or big. ‘Cause our brand is made for all of us. So, come as you are, be who you wanna be and simply join us enjoying life with all it’s colors!