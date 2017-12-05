Columbia Sports to launch 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' inspired collection

London - Columbia Sports is set to launch a new collection inspired by the Star Wars film franchise. The new licensed collection is inspired by 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' and includes three limited edition jackets based on those worn by Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

The limited edition collection takes its name from the secret rebel base located on the ice planet Hoth. In order to ensure the new collection is as authentic and true to the film as possible, Columbia Sports designers worked alongside Disney's Consumer Products and Interactive Media to incorporate all the details on each jacket. In addition, the limited edition collection also incorporates the outdoor brand's technologies to make sure each jacket can resist the freezing temperatures of the planet Hoth.

In honor of the launch of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, only 1980 jackets have been produced for each style, as that was the year the film first debuted. Each jacket is numbered and contains numerous references to Star Wars and the characters who have worn them. The limited edition collection is set to launch Friday, December 8 online and in Columbia Sports stores in US, Canada, Europe, China and Japan in order to coincidence with the debut of Star Wars latest film 'The Last Jedi.'

Photos: courtesy of Columbia Sports