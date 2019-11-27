Condé Nast and Gucci partner for The Performers

Condé Nast and Gucci have released the fourth act of the third season of “The Performers”, a short film series which debuted in 2017. Each of the films explores the influence and inspiration behind some of the world’s most original creatives. “The Performers” will be published across the websites and social handles of both Gucci and international editions of Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Directed by Amy Seimetz, Act IV of The Performers short film series begins with actress Natasha Lyonne, her trademark wild hair brushed back into a semi-bouffant, dressed in a feather-trimmed cardinal purple cassock in a series of off-beat scenes that oscillate between domesticity and Dadaism. Like so much of her creative output, it’s a psychedelic and tongue-in-cheek tale, which here sees her ultimately become a human art installation. It’s her authenticity–and her ragtag regal air–that makes her such a scintillating Gucci character.

Condé Nast and Gucci have continued forging a longstanding partnership beyond just advertising. Gucci was a major sponsor for this year's Met Gala along with Condé Nast who has been backing the event for the majority of Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour's tenure at Condé Nast. Since the appointment of Alessandro Michele as creative director Gucci has been catapulted into the spotlight in ways not seen since Tom Ford was their creative director.

photo: courtesy of Gucci