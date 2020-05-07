Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design Launches ‘Fashion & Image’ Online Course

Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design is delighted to announce the first online course, Fashion & Image, which will commence on 1st June 2020. The 6-week course is now open to applicants worldwide.

The ‘Fashion & Image’ course gives an insight into the fashion industry and explores how it is influenced by culture and communicated through image – a perfect introduction for those fascinated and inspired by fashion and image.

About the Fashion & Image online course

Each week, students can enjoy live lectures from industry professionals, as well as sessions with renowned industry experts including; Ben Evans, Art Coordinator, British Vogue, Ruth Marshall-Johnson of Do Your Research, and Art Director, Timothy Rennie.

“We are excited to launch our first online course, which offers students an incredible opportunity to gain an introduction into the world of Fashion & Image. The unique thing about this course is that it gives the opportunity for students to access imagery from the Vogue Archive and hear from Condé Nast’s network of professionals, industry experts and our Condé Nast College academics,” said Lisa Mann, Director of Post-Graduate & Professional Programmes.

The course works through a variety of modules to build up learners’ knowledge and understanding, across a 6-week period. It has been designed by the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design’s experienced academics. This inaugural online course will be followed by a host of more advanced online courses, reflective of our physical course offering.

“The Fashion & Image course will allow participants to gain an unrivalled insight and understanding into how the fashion industry and the medium of image have evolved over time. Participants will learn, enjoy and benefit from undertaking this rigorous programme of study. This new programme is also a great complement to our existing portfolio of outstanding Masters and Bachelor’s degrees, Foundation programme and other Condé Nast courses,” said Nick Isles, CEO of Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design.

Who is this online course for?

The Fashion & Image course is offered at an introductory level and works as an excellent precursor for further studies at the Condé Nast College. It is also suitable for those who simply wish to gain a deeper understanding of the inner workings of the Fashion Industry.

Join us for a journey through Fashion & Image that you won’t forget.

For more information contact admissions@condenastcollege.ac.uk.

