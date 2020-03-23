Condé Nast College offers free Course-specific online sessions

Find out about our undergraduate and postgraduate degrees by speaking to our academics. The session will take you through a short presentation followed by an online Q&A.

BA (Hons) Fashion Communication Online Session

Our online information session is a great way to find out more about our 2 years, intensive BA (Hons) Fashion Communication degree.

Delivered by our course leader, the short online session covers the courses' content, careers support, application process and a live question-and-answer session, where you can ask any questions you might have.

The session also provides an opportunity to learn more about the people teaching and studying the courses.

Masters' Degrees - Online Session

Our online information session is a great way to find out more about our Masters Degrees in:

- Fashion Communication

- Fashion Media Practice with three distinct pathways in Journalism, Creative Direction and Business

- Entrepreneurship in Fashion and Creative Industries

Delivered by our course leader, the short online session covers the courses' content, careers support, application process and a live question-and-answer session, where you can ask any questions you might have.

The session also provides an opportunity to learn more about the people teaching and studying on the courses.

For more info or to join the online sessions, click here for the Masters’ degrees webinar and here for the Bachelor.

Image: via Condé Nast College