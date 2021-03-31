Condé Nast launches Vogue Man Hong Kong

Condé Nast has debuted new style publication Vogue Man in Hong Kong. The men’s edition of the famous fashion magazine will be published together with the April and September issues of Vogue Hong Kong and run biannually. Its latest regional magazine dedicated to men’s style will join the editions published in France, Italy, UAE, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

The launch represents a positive sign in a moment that is not particularly rosy for the publishing world. In the US, the pandemic has had a dampening effect on newsstands where a study of 45 circulars in 2020 saw 26 titles suffer a reduction in the frequency compared to 2019, said WWD.

Condé Nast has not been exempt from a tough year, implementing pay cuts and shrinking its global teams by over 100 editors.

The magazine is ambitious to fill the gap for a high quality men’s fashion and lifestyle publication with values of creativity, diversity and inclusivity at its core. Condé Nast said Vogue Man aims to create compelling storytelling and publishes feature writing where contributors are invited to collaborate.

“We are very excited that Vogue Hong Kong steps into men’s style territory and presents Vogue Man - a modern and vibrant brand,” says Karina Dobrotvorskaya, Executive Director of Editorial Development of Condé Nast. “Vogue Hong Kong has proven itself as the leading fashion title in the market. We believe that Vogue Man will be an equal game-changer and will also reflect different aspects of new masculinity.”

“We have approached the whole project with a very independent spirit, throwing out the traditional style guide of men’s magazines and templates,” says Editorial Director Jacky Tam. “We curated a visual and reading experience that is more fluid, so that each edition feels fresh and spontaneous, inspired by the things that are currently trending, instead of filling content according to a fixed magazine template.”