Condé Nast suspends Vogue Ukraine editor for plagiarism

The editor in chief of Vogue Ukraine has been accused of plagiarism and removed from her post pending investigation by Condé Nast. Olga Sushko, who was appointed only two years ago to strengthen the publication’s digital position, admitted she sometimes relies on freelance journalists to supply her with news articles.

In a Facebook post Sushko explained that she often "freezes" because of stress, and is sometimes overwhelmed by the amount of work she has to do. "It is truly a very difficult situation, I want to apologise to the readers and the editorial team. It happened, it is my mistake...we all make mistakes that we later regret.”

According to the BBC the controversy began after the Kiev Fashion Lavaz account on messaging app Telegram, compared an article by Ms Sushko to a piece written in 2006 by the journalist Shakri Amirkhanova for Harper's Bazaar Russia.

In a joint statement, the magazine's owners Condé Nast and publishers Media Group Ukraine said they "are categorically against plagiarism" and have begun an "internal investigation to clarify all the circumstances and details of what happened. At the time of the investigation, Olga Sushko will be removed from the post of editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Photo credit: Olga Sushko Facebook