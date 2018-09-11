Conde Nast to relaunch Vogue Greece

Conde Nast is relaunching the Greek edition of its Vogue magazine. The new publication will debut in spring 2019 launch under its new editor-in-chief Thalia Karafyllidou.

According to the Business of Fashion,t he print edition of the new Vogue Greece will be published in Greek, but digital, social media and events will hold an equally strong focus. “We want to create a multimedia brand – not just a magazine, but a social force with a lot of conferences and events,” said editor-in-chief Thaleia Karafyllidou.

Vogue Hellas was first published in March of 2000 under parent company Liberis Publications, but ceased to exist after its November issue in 2012 when the publishing company went bankrupt. Interestingly, the Greek edition of Vogue is the only one to go out of business in the 102 years since the magazine was launched internationally.

Despite Greece’s ongoing financial hardship, there is increasing polarisation between luxury and economy retailers. The average consumer is set to remain highly cost-conscious, buying mostly essential products, however according to Euro Monitor luxury apparel and footwear shows a stable outlook. This is partly due to a small proportion of affluent Greek consumers, and also due to an increasing influx of wealthy tourists.

Photo credit: Vogue Hellas, source: Vogue Hellas Facebook