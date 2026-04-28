‘Consistency is the masterclass’: bugatti Chief Brand & Commercial Officer Florian Wortmann on the brand's new momentum

A new form of impact emerges when brand identity and global sales increasingly intertwine. With the appointment of Florian Wortmann as chief brand and commercial officer, bugatti has made this synergy a top priority. Wortmann, who has already repositioned the company as chief brand officer, is now consistently driving the integration of product, marketing and sales. FashionUnited spoke with the strategist about cultural change, global ambitions and the immersive “Brand Universe” in Forte dei Marmi.

New structure: everything under one roof

By expanding his area of responsibility, bugatti is sending a clear strategic signal for holistic corporate management. “Previously, marketing, product design and sales were separate. Now the entire chain is in one person's hands,” explains Wortmann. For the company, this step is the logical consequence of its understanding of the market. “I come from a retail background. I know that at the end of the day, the end customer determines success – regardless of whether we are talking about artificial intelligence or other trends.” Therefore, modern leadership today must oversee everything: from the initial design draft to the presentation on the shop floor.

Heritage vs. evolution

Wortmann sees bugatti not just as a brand, but as a “cultural asset” that is deeply rooted in society. However, anyone expecting a radical break with tradition is mistaken. “I'm not changing the foundation that much. I want to strengthen our strengths.” His recipe for success lies in absolute fidelity to implementation. “The most difficult thing is to consistently follow through with a vision. Brand building is almost like a religion: you first convince people internally, then the retailers and finally the consumers.”

These ambitions are currently bearing fruit with partners such as the clothing retailer Peek & Cloppenburg. Where there used to be just a functional table with basics, the public now finds a highly emotive brand world. Wortmann sums it up: “An Italian lifestyle is combined with a traditionally good German price-performance ratio. The lightness of being, the ‘sprezzatura’, is our core.”

FW26. Image: bugatti

Reality check: ‘we have to move’

Wortmann pays particular attention to demographic relevance – a topic he addresses with remarkable openness. “Our former customer base is simply getting older. We must consistently move towards the 40-year-old demographic to remain viable for the future.”

The figures prove its relevance: wherever bugatti uses new digital channels and marketplaces, the brand is growing by triple digits. “In our own online shop, we often see seven new customers for every ten orders. Of course, you lose some of the very old target group in the process, but without this courage, you will no longer have a right to exist in ten years' time.”

Lifestyle par excellence

Economically, bugatti remains on a sensible course. As a family-owned company, it prioritises profitable, sustainable growth over aggressive volume. A key driver here is womenswear: its share is set to rise to 20 percent by 2030. “We are bringing menswear and womenswear together stylistically. You can shop with us as a couple and not look like you are in costume, but rather aesthetically perfectly coordinated.”

The most emotive form of this strategy can be experienced in the “Brand Universe” in the Italian town of Forte dei Marmi. As part of Pitti Uomo, the label is transforming an exclusive beach club into an immersive brand ecosystem. “This is about real community building. We invite people to experience bugatti with all their senses, from the towel design to the curated sound,” explains Wortmann. While others rely on distant catwalks, the label creates a sense of approachability. “There is no need for testimonials. Our stars are the customers and partners who share this lifestyle with us. We create moments that stick.”

FW26. Image: bugatti

Finally, Wortmann turns his attention to the industry. “The fashion industry is often talked down more than it deserves,” he says. For him, the key lies less in external conditions than in one's own attitude. “My grandfather always said: as long as no one is running around naked, you have a job. We should put less energy into uncertainty and show more courage.” The opportunities are there – the crucial thing is to seize them. For bugatti, this means consistently continuing on the path it has taken: with a clear strategy, close integration of all areas and confidence in its own development. “The fashion industry pie is huge. Even if we increase our slice fivefold, there is still enough for everyone – and we are just getting started.”

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