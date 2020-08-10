Copenhagen Fashion Week signals a return to 'normal'

Fashion weeks and tradeshows have been canceled, postponed or re-packaged for the digital space since the world entered lockdown in March, making the possibility of a conventional event seem unimaginable. Enter Copenhagen Fashion Week, the first official fashion week to host a series of live events that starts today and ends on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to fulfil the vision of a hybrid version of Copenhagen Fashion Week, meaning that anyone - whether in person or digitally - is able to access this season’s 32 shows and presentations,” said Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

After the digital outings of London, Paris and haute couture, only a handful of designers including Jacquemus, Louis Vuitton men’s and Valentino have showcased collections on catwalks with the presence of an audience, albeit in limited capacity. In a u-turn of events, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s organisers left brands to decide for themselves whether to present physical or digital collections. Denmark came out of lockdown late April, and was the first nation in Europe to reopen schools and smaller businesses without seeing a subsequent rise in Covid-19 cases.

A new, hybrid fashion week

Copenhagen has opened up to a degree that feels almost normal and show organisers are following authorities’ recommendations in relation to Covid-19, but without dictating a requisite format. The result is a new take on fashion week with a range of instalments - pre-produced and live - including adapted runway shows, presentations, films, exhibitions, and installations.

Coinciding with fashion week is a new digital universe called CPHFW72H, designed to stream all the season’s events in one place. The 72-hour event features 32 shows and presentations from a breadth of designers including Ganni, Stine Goya and Holzweiler. Swedish brand Whyred inaugurates the new digital universe on Monday, with Henrik Vibskov set to close the week.

Small Talks, Big Conversations

As a sign of the times, Copenhagen Fashion Week is launching “Small Talks - Big Conversations” - a string of relevant discussions delving into real, sometimes uncomfortable, issues that are crucial for moving forward.

The programme features topics like “Anti-racist practices in the Scandinavian fashion industry” and “Working conditions for emerging designers,” hosted by speakers such as Fanny Moizant, co-founder of Vestiaire Collective; Sara Maino, head of Vogue Talents; and fashion activist and professor Kate Fletcher.

The full schedule can be seen on CopenhagenFashionWeek.com.

Image courtesy Copenhagen Fashion Week