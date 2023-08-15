Copenhagen SS24: color, print and pattern

Copenhagen Fashion Week is becoming bigger and more impressive every year. This time around there was a large contingent of international press and buyers in attendance in Denmark for the ss24 shows, held between August 7 and August 11, 2023.

In living color

Bright color in head-to-toe coordinated looks resonated during CHFW ss24.

Wood Wood: designers Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen

Wood Wood ss24/Look 15 Credits: Wood Wood ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a shirt and pants in bright orange technical fabric under a pointelle vest with a white trim.

Stine Goya

Stine Goya ss24/Look 1 Credits: Stine Goya ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a hot pink ensemble including a round-necked, long sleeved chiffon blouse and a long silk split front skirt with a large pocket detail.

Gestuz: designer: Sanne Sehested

Gestuz ss24/ Look 1 Credits: Gestuz ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a bright yellow two-piece pant suit cinched at the waist with a double belt in the same color.

Baum & Pferdgarten: designers Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave

Baum & Pferdgarten ss24/Look 21 Credits: Baum & Pferdgarten ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 21: a short sleeveless top in hot pink sequins with a matching midi skirt.

Jeanious

Denim continues to be highlighted at the designer level in all fashion cities, Copenhagen was no exception, shown in a variety of washes and styles.

Ganni: designer Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni ss24/Look 49 Credits: Ganni ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 49: a dark denim shirt with short sleeves, flap pockets and a deep vee neck. Teamed with a matching long straight skirt.

Gestuz: designer: Sanne Sehested

Gestuz ss24/Look 31 Credits: Gestuz ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a raw denim jacket with oversized shoulders and a nipped-in waist, with a matching long straight skirt; both embellished with silver studs.

Naja Munthe

Munthe ss24/Look 55 Credits: Munthe ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 55: a loose jacket and matching shorts in a patchwork of light and bleached denim

Russo: designers Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard

Russo ss24/Look 29 Credits: Russo ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a pleated mini skirt over over-long baggy jeans both with a placed stencil print.

Checks and balances

As has been clear in recent seasons, plaids and checks are having a renaissance in fashion. In Copenhagen, they were particularly popular in combinations of black, grey and white.

Henrik Vibskov

Henrik Vibskov ss24/Look 71 Credits: Henrik Vibskov ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 71: a mid-length plaid coat with a self-belt in dark grey, light grey and white checks with fringing.

Baum & Pferdgarten: designers Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave

Baum & Pferdgarten ss24/Look 43 Credits: Baum & Pferdgarten ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 43: a long and loose cut pleated front checked grey, black and white Bermuda shorts teamed with a grey denim bustier.

Rotate: designer: Birger Christensen

Rotate ss24/Look 39 Credits: Rotate ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 39: a long fitted plaid coat in grey and white checks with a matching corset.

Ganni: designer Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni ss23/Look 27 Credits: Ganni ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: a three-piece grey and white check ensemble cut on the bias; including a long loose jacket, wrap-around mini-skirt and bra top.

Big and bold

Designers showed large placement prints on a variety of silhouettes.

Stine Goya

Stine Goya ss24/Look 55 Credits: Stine Goya ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 55: a long strappy dress over matching pants with a large floral print on a black background.

Marimekko

Marimekko ss24/Look 5 Credits: Marimekko ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a jacket and matching shorts with a large placed print in red and cream.

Emilie Helmstedt

Helmstedt ss24/Look 25 Credits: Helmstedt ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 25: a short dress with balloon sleeves in a hand-painted abstract pattern of blue, orange, green and beige swirls.

Henrik Vibskov

Henrik Vibskov ss24/Look 29 Credits: Henrik Vibskov ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a bird-patterned intarsia vest in shades of blue and orange over a chiffon dress with a similar pattern.