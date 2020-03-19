Coronavirus puts the beloved (small) retailers at risk. Here’s how Danish menswear brand Clean Cut Copenhagen helps them

A lot of physical stores are now struggling to survive – that’s why co-founder of the brand, Christian Bisgaard wants to help where he can.

When you are shopping on the webshop of Clean Cut Copenhagen over the next 14 days, you can choose to give 25 percent of the turnover on your order to a local Clean Cut Copenhagen selling point.

Christian: “We have been inspired by ELSK, which right now are running the same concept, and we think this is an amazing action to take in these difficult times. We have no idea if this will show a positive effect on our local stores, but we are willing to try, and help where we can - and you can be a part of it”

This is how it works:

You shop as usual : www.cleancutcopenhagen.com

At check out, write the name of the store you want to support in the order comment.

In 30 days, Clean Cut Copenhagen will make a statement and send the amounts to respective local stores.

About Clean Cut Copenhagen

Clean Cut was established in the fall of 2014 by Urban Brands, a menswear company with years of experience from it`s field. Clean Cut was based on the vision of a menswear brand, which was able to offer a single go-to solution for all the modern man’s essentials. The brand is focused around t-shirts, knits, sweats, pants, shirts and jackets, but with an eye on the detail. The clothes have defined lines, classic silhouettes and muted colors.

The brand is well established in Denmark and export to Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Germany.