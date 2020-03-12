Cos announces new capsule dedicated to white T-shirts

Cos has launched a new capsule focused solely on white T-shirts. Called the White T-shirt Project, the collection revisits the wardrobe staple with effortlessly unique styles made entirely from organic cotton.

The London-based fashion brand explores the elements that comprise a perfect T-shirt, from kinetic garment construction to distorted fits. Its seven-piece capsule includes four women's styles and three for men, each focused on quality, craftsmanship and longevity.

Women's styles include a shaped T-shirt made from one unique cut with no shoulder seam for a lightweight flow effect, a twisted T-shirt with incorporates different sleeve constructions for a distorted shape, a relaxed T-shirt with a traditional cut and sew technique and a regular-fit T-shirt designed to be the iconic essential t-shirt.

The menswear styles include a twin pocket T-shirt with a regular fit and integrated patch pockets, a loose-fit T-shirt with an oversized fit in soft jersey fabric and a voluminous T-shirt with a round neck and back panels.

The White T-Shirt Project will be available online and in Cos stores starting March 18.

Image: Cos