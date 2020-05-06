Cos launches its first women's activewear collection

Cos is extending its offering for Spring 2020. The London-based fashion brand has announced that it is launching women's activewear as its newest product category.

The debut activewear collection builds upon the brand's ethos of timeless design as well its commitment to sustainable production methods. The pieces are made using technical fibers from renewable raw materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon and organic cotton.

As far as design, the pieces in the range are shaped to the wearer's silhouette for ease of movement, in a color palette of olive brown, rich navy and green, contrasted with icy pink and cyan blue. The collection includes leggings, sports bras, tank tops, sweatshirts, T-shirts, swimwear, socks and two gym bags.

Cos Active is currently available through the brand's e-commerce site, in prices ranging from 17 dollars for a two-pack of socks to 99 for a gym bag.

Images: Cos