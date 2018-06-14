COS launches Soma at Pitti Uomo 94

London-based fashion label COS launched Soma, a seasonless capsule collection of 17 menswear essentials at Pitti Uomo this week.

Nine dancers presented the collection through a choreography by Wayne McGregor at the Istituto degli Innocenti in Florence during a contemporary performance at the 94th edition of the menswear trade fair. Each piece in the collection aims to encapsulate the COS aesthetic, wearable, versatile while quietly inventive.

"Soma examines the organic connection and physical fluency between the garment, the everyday movement of the wearer, the elements present the natural environment, and which have inspired and form part of the musical score," explained McGregor. "My choreography, performed by the dancers, has movement which is both familiar and unfamiliar, light, inventive and playful, but in its essence - simplicity. Soma is of the body, of nature, of being human."

COS and McGregor brought everyday movements to life during the choreography in order to explore the design process behind the collection. "Soma really explores what essential menswear means for us at COS and every detail has been designed with functionality and the movement of the wearer in mind," said Christophe Copin, COS Head of Menswear Design in a statement.

"We are delighted to have collaborated with Wayne McGregor and his company of dancers to bring the directional movement and fluidity of the menswear collection and its inspirations to life." The dance performance is available to watch online at cosstores.com and the collection itself is currently exclusively available at the COS Florence store on Via della Spada. Soma will then launch online internationally on all COS e-commerce sites on September 6.

Photos: Cos