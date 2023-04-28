CPHFW FW23: Street stars show how to style denim

The runways at the fw23 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week weren’t the only places to witness great style. Many attendees at the Danish shows made inspirational sartorial choices. Working denim into a show stopping outfit was key. Here are ten of the best.

Double denim + faux fur

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Long haired faux fur adds extra texture to a double denim ensemble that includes a broad pieced-in border to the pants. The attendee added a few bold accessories to maximize the look.

Head-to-toe coordination

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A denim jacket and matching skirt, both pieced-in and cut on the bias in contrast washes, are worn over a striped shirt with a rosette at the neck. Blue ankle boots, handheld bag and beret create a fully coordinated look.

A pale wash

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A Balenciaga-esque 5 pocket jean style top is matched to full leg jeans, both in pale washes. The attendee accessorized with a bright blue clutch, silver hoop earrings and rimless sunglasses.

Collage style

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

This guest shows how to create a collage look å la DSquared2; with a hybrid denim/khaki nylon jacket over a long red pointelle knit skirt and red heathered sweater. Accessories include a baseball cap, purple lug soled lace ups and a small handheld bag.

Say it with layers

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A show stopping layered look: a bright green puffy jacket and plaid pleated skirt is worn over a white shirt and jeans with an ankle split. Accessories include a wide black tie, Coperni chain handle bag, Byfar mini bag and lug sole footwear.

Embroidered jeans +

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An attendee wears Blumarine blue jeans with floral embroidery and a classic aviator nylon jacket. A sequin hobo bag, pink framed eyewear, Chanel hoops and denim footwear complete the look.

Designer twist

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

An attendee teamed a bias-cut long denim skirt with a cropped Miu Miu cable knit sweater and striped shirt. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton Bedford bag and yellow sandals.

Americana Redux

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In this look, an oversized Marlene Birger motorbike jacket was teamed with a maxi length denim skirt and Western boots. A vintage Dior bag completed the look.

Shorts +

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Denim cutoffs and an Adidas striped football shirt are shown under a plaid jacket and accessorized with knee high boots and black sunglasses.

Knee length skirt +

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A striped shirt under a bright green puffer jacket is teamed with a frayed edge denim knee length skirt and accessorized with a tied ribbon at the neck, knee high socks and a faux fur hat.

Cargo pocket jeans +

Image: CPHFW fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

In this look an orchid-colored DB coat is worn over a pair of blue jeans with cargo pockets. A black satchel and Salomon neon pink and blue sneakers complete the look.