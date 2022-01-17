Create an Impact with GOT BAG: Minimalistic Backpacks now also available in a Mission Edition

GOT BAG's mission is very clear: Less plastic in the oceans! The initiative of founder and CEO Benjamin Mandos not only stands for acting sustainably, but also for actively bringing about change: With its own clean-up program on the Indonesian island Java, the team actively collects plastic from the Indian Ocean and is committed to helping build infrastructure intended to prevent plastic from entering the ocean in the first place. The plastic waste collected on-site is recycled and made into durable, long-lasting travel companions.

With the limited MISSION EDITION, GOT BAG fans can now wear this message on their backs even more visibly, encourage people to question their own actions, and collectively inspire change. To this end, the product range is temporarily being extended by six models. The iconic GOT BAG ROLLTOP, the NO!ROLLTOP as well as the popular SHOWER BAG are available in the MISSION EDITION. The products in the colors Seaweed and Anemone feature a contemporary print contrasting in color with the rest of the product, highlighting the amount of plastic removed from the environment to make the specific product.

By carrying it, owners support GOT BAG clean-up activities worldwide and advocate for a circular economy and positive change. With the statement “Only together and united we can take action to save our oceans. Be part of this mission”, the backpacks and bags are meant to encourage others to take action, symbolize a more conscious use of resources, and show that everyone can contribute to saving the oceans through their individual purchasing decisions.

With its mission "Create an Impact", GOT BAG rethinks circular economy and proves that acting economically and taking global responsibility are not mutually exclusive. The innovative business model thus provides a holistic answer to a global problem: GOT BAG's innovative approach to plastic recycling and reuse for high-quality products is a realistic chance that the amount of waste entering the ocean will no longer exceed the amount of recovered plastic in the future.

Not only with its sustainable supply chain but also with the high-quality, durable products themselves, GOT BAG wants to set a statement against fast fashion and show that things can be done differently: Since the backpacks are intended to be used for as long as possible without having to be repurchased, GOT BAG also offers their customers a repair service, free of charge – in case products are ever worn out or get damaged.

As of January, the ROLLTOP, the NO!ROLLTOP, and the SHOWER BAG of the Mission Edition will be available in the colors seaweed and anemone with selected retail partners. Interested dealers are welcome to contact retail@got-bag.com – without minimum order value.