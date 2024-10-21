Creativity leads design at Scotch & Soda

Located on the Keizersgracht of Amsterdam in a former church, lies the design studio and beating heart of the Dutch heritage brand Scotch & Soda. The atmosphere within these walls reflects the brand’s core identity — an ode to Amsterdam’s free spirit, playfulness, and authentic craftsmanship. Having navigated the turbulence of a declared bankruptcy in early 2023, Scotch & Soda is now in the process of revitalising its design and commercial strategy under the guidance of Chief Product and Merchandising officer Eran Kaïm, with the backing of Bluestar Alliance Group from New York.

FashionUnited had the opportunity to visit the Scotch & Soda design studio, and spoke with Kaïm about the brand’s vision on design and on the future.

Inside the Scotch & Soda Design Studio

The design studio is an oasis of creativity; the high ceilings and grand architecture of the former church house endless mood boards in all corners, and years of archival designs that form the foundation of current running collections. The open plan nature of the office drives the collaborative creative process at Scotch & Soda, where people from all departments work closely together. Design, trims, product development and graphic design find themselves on the first floor, whereas the ground floor of the church accommodates the marketing and merchandising teams. All processes are out in the open, encouraging feedback and inspiration, something that Kaïm is determined to encourage.

Inside the Scotch & Soda Design Studio Credits: Scotch & Soda

Inside the Scotch & Soda Design Studio Credits: Scotch & Soda

How streamlined collections are reviving Scotch & Soda’s legacy

A key part of the brand’s strategy is a shift towards more streamlined and sustainable collections. Previously, Scotch & Soda’s large lines led to inefficiencies and environmental impact through overproduction. Now, under Kaïm’s guidance, the brand embraces a "less is more" approach, curating smaller collections to minimize waste and reduce its carbon footprint while ensuring each piece reflects the brand’s identity and heritage. A designer noted: “Lack of inspiration doesn’t last long here at Scotch. You only have to browse our archive, and ideas come quickly — allowing us to reimagine timeless pieces more sustainably.”

The power of local inspiration

The Scotch & Soda design philosophy blends the classic with the contemporary, offering unexpected details and bold combinations of colour, print, and texture. The freedom that is given to Scotch & Soda designers is important to Kaïm, who says that "Our designers have the liberty to define the essence of each collection. For instance, they know we need a bomber jacket, but the interpretation—whether it's bold prints or subtle details—is entirely up to them." Kaïm explains that the starting point for the collections also come from unexpected places, something which can be seen with the Fall 2024 collection “Free Your Mind”, where the design team gained inspiration from the Embassy of the Free Mind, an institute and library right across the canal. The institute is inseparably linked to Amsterdam’s history of tolerance and freedom of expression, through featuring images, texts, artworks and details found at the Embassy, it celebrates the Amsterdam Free Spirit.

Fall 2024 Collection “Free Your Mind” Credits: Scotch & Soda

As the first line created after the takeover, the "Free Your Mind" collection set the tone for future seasons. The following collections take similar inspiration from Amsterdam's urban landscape, blending cultural references from New York and San Francisco. This fusion of influences is evident in seasonal themes like Pre-Spring 2025’s “Nieuw Amsterdam City”, which explores the architectural and cultural connections between the cities.

The brand is returning to its roots by offering a strong core product offering—staples that helped build the label's early success The pricing strategy has been adjusted accordingly, repositioning Scotch & Soda as an entry-level premium brand. This shift aims to reconnect with the brand’s loyal customer base while remaining accessible to new markets. Kaïm's role in this extends beyond product development—he oversees the creative and operational teams that play a crucial role in shaping the brand's direction. “Our goal is to create collections that stay true to the brand's DNA while making them relevant to today's market."

Pictured left to right: Rudolph Holmond – Men's & Kids Design Director, Chloe Struyk - Women's Design Director, Eran Kaïm – Chief Product Officer Credits: FashionUnited

Reimagining the future

At its core, Scotch & Soda's design philosophy revolves around creativity, authenticity, and attention to detail. By embracing this philosophy while strategically refining its product offering and price points, the brand is not only preserving its identity but also setting the stage for a successful comeback.

As Kaïm optimistically concludes, "We are back on track, and our future looks bright. By staying true to our roots and continuing to push creative boundaries, we believe Scotch & Soda has a unique place in the fashion world."