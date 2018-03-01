Crocs launches new LiteRide collection

Footwear brand Crocs has launched its newest innovation in comfort technology, the LiteRide described by the brand as created from “equal parts science and magic,” which makes the shoes softer and lighter.

LiteRide is a revolutionary closed-cell material, which Crocs has created to enhance its comfort options by offering consumers new shoes that “mix support and sink-in softness,” as the LiteRide foam is 40 percent softer and 25 percent lighter than the Classic Croslite foam.

“We’re witnessing a shift from comfort being a ‘nice-to-have’ to a consumer ‘must-have,’ and we think LiteRide answers that call,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs senior vice president of global product and marketing. “In fact, our LiteRide comfort technology is a perfect fit for consumers who want to feel comfortable all day every day or who simply want a stylish complement to their athleisure wear.”

Launching for spring/summer 2018, the LiteRide collection aims to merge sporty with on-trend styles and silhouettes that Crocs consumers expect and features the Clog, the Slide, the Sandal, the Flip, the Slip-On, the Lace, the Pacer and the Mule, for both men and women.

Poole added: “LiteRide is lighter, softer and more flexible than anything we’ve created before. While Croslite remains at the heart of our comfort story and our classic footwear, we continue to up the ante by delivering innovative comfort to our consumers.

“Not only does the LiteRide technology offer an elevated level of comfort, but the new streamlined designs deliver modern Crocs styling at its best. The bottom line: we believe in continuous innovation in order to make our consumers feel comfortable in their own shoes.”

The LiteRide collection is available now on crocs.com and select stores globally from this month, with prices ranging from 34.99 pounds for the LiteRide Slide to 59.99 pounds for the men’s LiteRide Lace, while the classic Clog in the LiteRide formula is available at 44.99 pounds.

The new launch is part of Crocs mission for “everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes”, which is also supported with the second year of its global Come As You Are campaign. This year the brand also unveiled its design collaboration with actress Drew Barrymore .

