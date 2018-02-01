In pictures: Crocs debuts Drew Barrymore collection

Crocs has launched the first of two celebrity product collaborations with actress Drew Barrymore , featuring special-edition footwear styles for women and children.

The debut Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs colour-block collection is available globally and features combinations of white, navy and yellow and custom-designed embellishments on Crocs popular styles including the Classic Clog, the Crocband Clog and the Crocs Sloane Slide.

“When it came to designing my first ever footwear collection with Crocs, I was inspired by love, positivity and the little quirk – or quirks, in my case – that makes each of us unique,” said Barrymore. “Working together on these Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs styles was a genuine labour of love and I’m excited to share a piece of my one-of-a-kindness with the world.”

The designs have been inspired by Barrymore’s personality and style and includes love written across the popular Crocs Sloane Slide, while love, happy, lip and floral embellishments have been added to bright Classic Clog styles like patches, and the navy Crocband Clog has a yellow and white stipe sole with Love emblazoned around it.

Michelle Poole, Crocs senior vice president of global product and marketing, added: “Drew is unapologetically optimistic and delightfully positive, and we think those traits, which are also central to our brand philosophy, shine throughout the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Colour-Block Collection.

“These styles do a great job capturing Drew’s spirit while offering our consumers a fresh, stylish take on several of our iconic Crocs silhouettes for women and children.”

In addition, Crocs has also confirmed that Barrymore is returning as one of its three ambassadors for the evolution of its “Come As You Are” campaign in 2018, which celebrates uniqueness and individuality, and, most importantly, what it means for everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

The Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Colour-Block collection is available now on Crocs websites with prices starting at 29.99 pounds for children and 44.99 for women. The second Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Collection will launch globally in May 2018 and will feature exclusive graphics and embellishments on Crocs Classic Clogs, Crocband Clogs and Crocs Slone Slides, as well as Crocs Isabella Sandals and Flips.

