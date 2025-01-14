Crossroads: A Dstrezzed Autumn Winter ’25 journey

This season, Dstrezzed returns to Pitti Uomo, inviting you to visit Stand 1 Cortile Lorenes from 14-17 January to discover their new Autumn Winter ’25 collection. More than just a showcase, this collection reflects a journey—one that mirrors the twists and turns of life itself.

Credits: Dstrezzed

As we step into new chapters and take unexpected turns, life often calls for a shift in style—a look that captures readiness for what’s next. These crossroads mark a meeting of directions, where choices in design and detail become markers of where we’ve been and where we’re headed. This season, each piece is designed for the modern gent who moves seamlessly between city life and the call of the road, with subtle nods to Parisian style and the spirit of exploration woven into every look.

Credits: Dstrezzed

Dstrezzed Autumn Winter 25 Collection

The Autumn Winter 25 collection takes fresh directions, bringing bold statement pieces into focus. Clean and versatile silhouettes blend structured tailoring with relaxed fits, making layering effortless. Patterns inspired by the 'crossroads' reflect the many paths of our journey, symbolizing choices, connections, and the fusion of tradition with modernity (the Modern Style Clash), showcased across every product group. Paired with designs evoking stained glass, adding depth and texture to timeless pieces while striking a balance between preppy and contemporary.

Credits: Dstrezzed

The collection also features workwear-inspired designs, such as a chore jacket with a corduroy collar, overshirts with boxy pockets, and fatigue pants in corduroy, reimagining classic items with a modern perspective. A technical approach is evident in the suiting, while the fit direction embraces looser silhouettes across all product groups, including oversized fits, dropped shoulders, and relaxed styles, positioning comfort and modernity as key themes throughout.

This season, textures take the lead—simple is out of the question. Luxurious boiled wool, corduroy, sturdy herringbone, and chunky waffles dominate, while chenille and hairy or pilled fabrics add depth, tactility, and unique character to the collection. The color palette draws from the rich, storied hues of stained glass, inspired by the charm of the past and a timeless sense of adventure. Shades like Mist Blue, Poseidon, Mallard Green, and Forest River take center stage. These colors are rooted in heritage yet reimagined for today.

Credits: Dstrezzed

With a focus on refined style, tactile design, and practical wearability, this collection is crafted for the journey, wherever your path leads. It’s designed for those who value effortless sophistication with a touch of adventure.