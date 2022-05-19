Cruise collections: Louis Vuitton shows in La Jolla, San Diego

As it customary with the cruise season, many luxury houses tend to show their mid-season collection in faraway markets and lands, a boost to local PR endeavours, brand building, client relations and sales.

Louis Vuitton this week showed in San Diego, at the prestigious Salk Institute in La Jolla. In a statement Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, said the extraordinary setting is a source of endless inspiration with the unique West Coast sunset creating a prism through the silhouettes, heightened by metallic fabrics. Desert tones amplified contrasts between structured looks and fluid draping, a metaphor for the interplay of technology and the earth.

The Salk Institute was designed by Louis Kahn in 1965 and is regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece It joins other exceptional settings that have been part of Louis Vuitton’s architectural journey, which include the Miho Museum by Ieoh Ming Pei outside Kyoto, Japan in 2017 and the TWA Flight Center by Eero Saarinen at JFK airport in New York in 2019.