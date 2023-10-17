Cup of Joe expands fusion of comfort and simplicity to knitwear range

Born out of a desire to fuse comfort with uncompromising style, Cup of Joe has consistently held its own in the ever-evolving fashion landscape. Recognized primarily for its exceptional denim offerings, the brand is a testament to the enduring allure of simplicity and craftsmanship. At its core, Cup of Joe is more than just clothing; it's a philosophy, a way of life that embraces the idea of a wardrobe that fits everyday life. Branching out from its renowned denim heritage, Cup of Joe ventures into a new domain with a jersey knit range - a natural evolution, building on the brand's foundational principles and extending its commitment to comfort, simplicity and minimalist design to new horizons.

Women’s knitwear: Matching sets and soft colours

The womenswear knitwear includes a comfortable and stylish loungewear ensemble consisting of the ELSA sweater and the LEA pants. With ribbed cuffs and slits on each side, this crew neck sweater brings a touch of luxury to a casual look while the matching wide-legged pants add some elegance. Both styles are available in a timeless anthracite shade, a vibrant blue shade, as well as off-white and a joyful lavender and tangerine shade.

The same shades of blue and lavender are picked up in the new versions of the JANICE hoodie, which is additionally presented in a soft but saturated tangerine shade. The JANICE style is an embodiment of the classic hoodie, including the characteristic raglan shoulders, drawstrings and cuffed sleeves.

Matching knitwear designs ELLA and LEA Credits: Cup of Joe

But Cup of Joe’s new styles are not limited to sweatshirts and trousers - the category of -shirts boasts some new additions as well. With the EDITH style, the brand is introducing a classic, relaxed-fit, short-sleeved shirt in soft colours such as off-white and a tangerine shade. The OLIVIA style, a ribbed tank with wide straps and a moderate neckline, comes back in not only the essential shade of black but also in an energising mint colour and a grounding sage hue. Similarly, the LIV ribbed tank, which is distinguished by a higher neckline, is available in lavender and yellow.

Alongside these uni-coloured essentials, Cup of Joe presents an eye-catching print with the ZOE tank - just like the LIV tank, this style is a classic tank top made from ribbed knit material. Combined with a hemline that sits just above a mid-rise waist, this tie-dyed version adds a touch of 70s spirit to the collection - and is available in a soft peach and a light blue version.

Knitwear design ZOE Credits: Cup of Joe

Men’s knitwear: Sticking to the essentials

The menswear knitwear presents a classic version of a crew-neck sweater with the TOM style, which is available in both black and tangerine, and its sportier interpretation TONY - a hoodie with drawstrings - in the same electric blue shade that is found in the womenswear pieces. Further, Cup of Joe extends the colour range of their FIN t-shirt style with a light grey shade, as well as a lavender and light blue colour.

Knitwear design TOM Credits: Cup of Joe

Knitwear design FIN Credits: Cup of Joe

As Cup of Joe takes this step into knitwear, it remains rooted in its core values, underscoring the significance of quality, simplicity, and the power of understated elegance. This new venture serves not only as an extension of their brand philosophy but as a reaffirmation of their commitment to their discerning clientele.