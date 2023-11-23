Cup of Joe: Key pieces for the colder season

In today’s fashion landscape, where trends are fleeting, denim's timelessness stands out. Cup of Joe, a pioneering denim brand, embraces this with a focus on vintage-inspired, minimalist designs. Their ethos revolves around making denim an indispensable, everyday pleasure, akin to a cup of coffee, by emphasizing simplicity, accessibility, and consistent quality.

As temperatures drop, the demand for clothing that is both stylish and functional increases. Denim, with its durable and protecting qualities, becomes an ideal choice for colder months - and the versatility of Cup of Joe’s range delivers the right option for everyone. Knitwear, known for its warmth and softness, complements denim, offering endless styling possibilities for autumn and winter.

A touch of trendiness: Cargo styles

Cup of Joe’s cargo styles, the 'Daphne' for women and 'Henk' for men, are perfect examples of practical, yet trendy fashion. The 'Daphne' boasts a high-waisted, relaxed fit with comfort stretch, available in earthy tones like khaki, sand, and black. It pairs effortlessly with chunky knitwear and short bomber jackets, offering a laid-back but conscious style. The 'Henk', in dark green and blue, offers a similar utilitarian appeal for men, ideal for combining with sturdy boots and a tailored coat for a rugged, yet refined style.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Smart casual

As the days get shorter and darker, the tendency to opt for comfortable styles increases - but in autumn and winter too, being dressed for the occasion is an important part to consider for a well-curated wardrobe. With the 'Ella', 'Felix', and 'Mila' styles, Cup of Joe delivers a persuasive take on smart-casual wear. The 'Ella' is a versatile jogger-style pant for women, featuring a comfortable elastic waist, available in a variety of colors. It’s perfect for a relaxed weekend outfit when paired with a soft knit hoodie, but is equally suitable to be styled up with a fitted blazer. The 'Felix', a men’s chino jogger offers similar possibilities, whereas the 'Mila' for women, with a mid-waist cut, offers a neat but comfortable solution for those seeking a balance between casual and formal wear during winter.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Everyday denim

Essential to any wardrobe are the classics, which Cup of Joe delivers with the 'Lilly', 'Sophia', 'Hannah', and 'Ray' styles. The 'Lilly' and 'Sophia' jeans, designed for women, offer an ultra-high waist and super stretch material for maximum comfort. These can be styled with tall boots and a statement coat for a sophisticated winter look. The 'Hannah' and 'Ray' provide a timeless straight fit, ideal for pairing with everything from a classic turtleneck to a trendy puffer jacket and can be worn with sneakers as well as ankle boots.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Credits: Cup of Joe

Knitwear: Versatile, comfortable, stylish

Rounding out the collection are Cup of Joe's knitwear items: 'Tony', 'Tom', 'Maya', and 'Janice'. These pieces offer an extra layer of warmth and can easily be styled with the denim selections. The 'Tony' hoodie and 'Tom' crew neck provide a laid-back yet stylish look for men, while the 'Maya' knit jacket and 'Janice' hooded knit are perfect for women to layer over their denim for a comfortable, yet put-together appearance.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Credits: Cup of Joe

Cup of Joe’s range provides a versatile and stylish foundation for building a winter wardrobe. Their denim and knitwear pieces are not only practical for the colder months but also offer a variety of styling options to suit different tastes and occasions.