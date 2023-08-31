Cup of Joe SS24 Collection: A Timeless Denim Affair

In the chaotic world of fashion, Cup of Joe has risen above the clamour by focusing on what's essential. Inspired by a narrative that once saw the navy secretary Josephus Daniels reset his fleet by replacing alcohol with coffee - also called cup of Joe -, the brand pursues the idea of making denim styles that are timeless. The SS24 collection reflects just this ethos, presenting styles that favour simplicity and comfort.

Aligned with their NOS range the SS24 collection features a range of different cuts, from skinny to slim to straight fits - presenting classic and enduring options that are still contemporary. Drawing inspiration from vintage culture, the SS24 collection doesn't chase trends but instead focuses on creating versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down, suiting the everyday person's uncomplicated fashion sense. The colour palette captures the essence of perennial style, and simplicity remains paramount - various shades of blue, black and grey allow the items to seamlessly blend into the wardrobes of the Cup of Joe wearers. A few pops of colour, such as dark green and a casual, light khaki shade bring freshness to the SS24 collection. Every piece is crafted with utmost comfort in mind, and their fits are meticulously designed to flatter every body type.

Noteworthy is the first ever introduction of a matching loungewear set, consisting of wide-leg sweatpants and a loose-cut sweatshirt with ribbed cuffs. The womenswear set has been designed in a soft white shade, a classic navy blue and a vibrant orange hue.

Denim has never been a transient fashion; on the contrary: It evolves, bearing witness to the journey of its wearers, moving through decades with an immunity to trends and proving itself as a true and ever-lasting staple. Cup of Joe embraces this special standing of denim and pays tribute to its timeless spirit - not least with the SS24 collection.