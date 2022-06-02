Daily Paper and Havaianas Take You To Paradise With Their First Collaboration

As a continuation of Daily Paper’s recent line, Protect Paradise, the brand teams up with the all-time classic Havaianas to create a special edition flip flop. Adorned with the print illustrating wildlife and nature, the design is an homage to the tropical paradise of Mauritius and its endangered species.

Tropical birds, flowers, and turtles meet on this custom print, gracing Havaianas’ TOP classic shape. Located off the southeast coast of the African continent, the Mauritius Islands and its flora and fauna has been the main source of inspiration for this design; resulting in the ultimate summer essential.

The campaign is inspired by the tranquil paradise feeling of the sun setting down, visualized through the warm pastel colours. The campaign's models represent the protection and preservation of natural wildlife.

"This collaboration helps us to reinforce some of the main values of Havaianas, which is to explore the world, connect with nature and also take care of our planet. We are also thrilled to partner up with a brand that has an incredible background and proposition as Daily Paper." - Mafê Albuquerque, Havaianas Global Marketing VP.

Daily Paper and Havaianas, photo by Zach Apo-Tsang

Daily Paper x Havaianas will be available globally online at Havaianas.com, in-stores across Havaianas flagship stores, at selected retailers worldwide, and exclusively at the Daily Paper flagship store in Amsterdam on June 2nd.

Material

SOLE: 100% rubber

STRAPS / GASPEA: 100% PVC

LOGO: 100% PVC

Price €49.95

About Protect Paradise

An ode to a wonderful piece of Africa and its vibrant community. Daily Paper’s Protect Paradise collection travels to Mauritius, a small but extraordinary Island that is home to the rarest and most fascinating wildlife on our planet. To protect the community and their environment, the people of this beautiful island are dedicated to conserving the colourful natural habitat of this paradise on earth.

About Havaianas

Created in 1962 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Havaianas have been bringing Brazilian spirit all around the world through the legendary rubber sole and bright joyful designs. With over 400 models every season ranging across the iconic flip-flops, to slides, sandals and a full apparel and accessories collection. Havaianas represent comfort, happiness and freedom in the most simple and spontaneous form for everyone’s feet. Havaianas, designed for a free life.

About Daily Paper Clothing

With an ability to unite global communities across borders, Daily Paper is more than a clothing brand. Through creativity, fashion and education, we aim to inspire and educate young individuals. Daily Paper has attracted a tribe of multidisciplinary creatives and cultivated a community of individuals who celebrate their own roots. The diverse and deep-rooted diaspora culture is the bedrock of our brand, echoing in every collection - and always portrayed through the lens of the youth.