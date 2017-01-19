Dame Vivienne Westwood designs London Fashion Week Festival Tote

Iconic British fashion designer and activist Dame Vivian Westwood is set to design this season’s London Fashion Week Festival (LFWF) tote bag. LFWF, is the rebranded consumer facing event from the British Fashion Council, which follows on from London Fashion Week this February.

The new limited edition tote, which will be crafted from 100 percent organic cotton, is inspired by the designer’s autumn/winter 2017/2018 show, entitled ‘Ecotricity.’ The map graphic featured on the bag is Westwood’s own representation of Nasa’s projection of the effect climate change will have on the earth if its temperature increases by four degrees or more and aims to encourage people to switch to green energy to help combat climate change.

“Global warming is at the tipping point. If we go past it, we can’t stop it,” said Westwood in a statement. “All the methane kicks in. We’re there right now. Stop Climate Change. All our friends are going to switch to Green Energy – Ecotricity - and I am happy to design a tote that communicates this important message.”

The tote will be available for sale during the London Fashion Week Festival for 20 pounds. 50 percent of the sale profit will be donated to Westwood’s charity selection, Fuel Poverty Action, which works with pensioners’ groups, tenants’ associations and others to offer practical help to the elderly.

London Fashion Week Festival, formally known as London Fashion Weekend, has also moved locations with the BFC’s other London Fashion Week events and is set to take place The Store Studios, at 180 Strand. Set to run from February 23 to 25, tickers for the consumer event are now available online.

Photo: Courtesy of the BFC