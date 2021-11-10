Daniel Lee to exit Bottega Veneta

Kering on Wednesday confirmed Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee is to exit the label. In the shock announcement the Paris-based luxury group said the move was a joint decision, first reported by the Business of Fashion.

The reason for Lee’s departure has not been publicly announced, however it is rare for a star designer to exit a label so early in his tenure, especially when sales are booming and the success of his designs have penetrated the industry on all echelons. A darling of the media, fêted by customers and respected by his peers, Lee’s exit brings to question if a bigger opportunity came along or if the current role of leading a high profile luxury proved to come with more trials and tribulations than satisfaction and confidence.

Daniel Lee has been at the creative helm of the House since July 1, 2018, bringing a new energy to the House and greatly contributing to the new momentum Bottega Veneta is enjoying today.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said in a statement: “I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication to the House over the past three years. He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s fifty-year heritage. The remarkable growth of the brand over the last three years bears testimony to the success of his creative work.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, declared: “I am very grateful to Daniel for having brought his passion and energy to Bottega Veneta. His singular vision made the House’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the center of the fashion scene. I would like to personally thank him for the unique chapter that he has written in the long history of Bottega Veneta.”

Daniel Lee stated: “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to Francois-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story.”

Kering said a new creative team would be announced in due course.