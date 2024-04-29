Danish jewellery brand Lié Studio launches capsule collection in collaboration with Net-a-Porter

Starting today, Danish jewellery brand Lié Studio will be selling a collaboration collection that it designed with luxury fashion website Net-a-Porter. Lié Studio has announced the news via its newsletter and social media. Together, the two have created five exclusive new pieces of jewellery including a large linked necklace, a matching bracelet and twisted button earrings.

Lié Studio is Amalie and Cecilie Moosgaard's relatively new jewellery brand: the label was founded in 2021 and is based in Copenhagen. The twin sisters are known from Instagram and their 'effortlessly chic' Scandinavian fashion style.

Lié Studio's collection is also elegant, simple and modern and consists of gold-plated silver and gold jewellery in the higher price segment.

As a matter of fact, Lié Studio quickly gained popularity. The jewellery is now available worldwide at selected outlets, including renowned department stores Bergdorf Goodman in New York and Harvey Nichols in Kuwait and the UK.

In the UK, it is available at Harvey Nichols in London, as well as at jewellery store Loulerie in Dublin. The brand also has its own international webshop.

During Copenhagen Fashion Week in September 2023, Lié Studio was present with a pop up shop, open by appointment.

Lié Studio x Net-a-Porter collection campaign images Credits: Lié Studio

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.