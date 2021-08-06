Dante6 SS22 Collection | Traverse

Dante6’s collections are known for celebrating femininity and empowering women. The enormous diversity within the collection ensures that every woman, regardless of her age, feels special in timeless pieces with a certain nonchalance, in which she can sparkle on every occasion.

The SS22 ‘Traverse’ collection is about the continuous flow in life, from where we are and where we are going and encourages positive progress into the future. Traverse stands for the transformation of time and place serves as a great inspiration, resulting in monthly capsule collections in which colorful statement pieces are combined with a youthful spirit and interspersed with neutral colours, earth tones and romantic details.

Expect statement shoulders, high waists, energetic prints, 80s inspired denim blazers, dresses with playful volumes, refined embroidery and statement pieces. A playful collection with a lot of innovation that lets you travel to your own future Destination.

Dante6’s sustainable roadmap is still an ongoing process. After changing the delivery system in 2020 for a healthier fashion industry, the brand is also investing in circular design processes to increase the percentage of sustainable materials and reduce overproduction and waste, all in close consultation with its certified manufacturers.