DANTE6 SS27 ‘Luminous Solar’: a collection inspired by the pioneering spirit of the first female aviators

DANTE6 presents Luminous Solar, a collection inspired by the pioneering spirit of the first female aviators of the 1920s and 1930s. These were women who challenged convention with courage, independence and effortless elegance, and their functional wardrobe forms the foundation of the new collection: leather jackets, utility details, flight pants and cropped trench coats.

A key historical reference is Amelia Earhart, the world's most iconic female aviator. Her signature style, bomber jackets, utility jumpsuits, leather accessories and practical silhouettes, perfectly reflects the spirit and aesthetic behind Luminous Solar. It is a wardrobe built for movement and purpose, yet never at the expense of femininity.

Credits: DANTE6

Utility meets romance

Throughout the collection, DANTE6 balances these utilitarian elements with romantic silhouettes, soft fabrics and feminine shapes, creating a contemporary harmony between strength and refinement. The silhouettes celebrate the female form, with defined waists, sculptural shoulders and innovative construction techniques that enhance natural contours while maintaining exceptional comfort and ease of wear.

Tailoring plays a central role throughout Luminous Solar, with modern suiting and coordinated sets offering versatility for every moment of the day. Each piece is designed to move easily from one setting to the next, echoing the practicality that defined the wardrobes of early aviators while giving it a distinctly modern, feminine edge.

Credits: DANTE6

Credits: DANTE6

A colour palette from sunrise to sunset

The colour palette tells the story of a journey from sunrise to sunset. The collection opens with soft morning shades and, as the day unfolds, transitions into warm, sun-drenched hues. The colours blend seamlessly into one another, echoing the ever-changing light during a flight through the summer sky.

The collection embodies a sense of adventure and freedom while remaining unmistakably feminine. Utility meets romance, structure meets softness and functionality is reimagined through an elegant lens. The result is a modern wardrobe for the woman who expresses confidence and strength without compromising on femininity.

Credits: DANTE6