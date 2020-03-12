Debenhams adds to home portfolio with Lucy Tiffney

Debenhams has teamed up with award-winning designer Lucy Tiffney to launch an exclusive cook and dine collection, as part of its home spring/summer 2020 collection that is described as an “explosion of colour and joy”.

Tiffney, who founded her design studio in 2016, has designed a colourful botanical print for the exclusive collection that includes tea pots, plates, tea towels, storage tins, mugs and serving dishes.

The range has been created with the customer who desires “unique and bold cook and dine essentials,” explained Debenhams in a statement, with the colour palette playing into the “feel good brights” trend for the SS20 season.

Commenting on collaborating with Debenhams, designer, Lucy Tiffney said: “Working alongside the design team at Debenhams has been amazing. They have fully taken my ideas and designs on board and adapted them exactly how I wanted, collaboratively we have created a fresh and exciting collection.

“We achieved the goals we set when we started the design process and have successfully designed a bright and fun collection that we hope will appeal to a broad audience.”

Debenhams home designer, Adam Crick added: "Working with Lucy was inspiring and always joyful. We worked closely together to bring Lucy's unique take on the world and design to life, creating a collection that hopefully shows how much fun we had in the process."

The Debenhams x Lucy Tiffney collection is available in 80 stores in the UK and online, with prices ranging from 8 to 30 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Debenhams