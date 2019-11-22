Debenhams hires 7,000 employees for busy Christmas period

Debenhams has filled 7,000 Christmas jobs across its 165 UK stores ahead of the peak trading period and in time for Black Friday promotions on 29 November.

The British retailer said its also mobilising volunteers from its central functions, with 500 people from its London HQ helping at local stores. It said it has taken a new approach to its Christmas recruitment drive this year, focusing not only on hiring people with retail experience but those with backgrounds in hospitality too.

The roles include working on the sales floor, in its beauty halls, serving in restaurants and behind the scenes in stock management.

Darren Kay, regional manager for Debenhams said in a statement: “Our current team of colleagues are a testament to the local workforce, and we are delighted to welcome our new recruits.

“We have 109 new employees joining us this Christmas in our Oxford Street store alone and many colleagues that work with us over this period stay on as permanent members of staff, so it is a crucial time in our recruitment calendar and a great opportunity for those seeking a career in retail.”

Last month, the company secured a 50 million pound cash injection from its lenders ahead to prepare the retailer for the important festive trading period.

