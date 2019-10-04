Debenhams to launch autism hour

Debenhams has announced that it will be holding an autism hour on 5 October between 11am and 12pm, when its stores will have music and tannoy announcements turned down, lights dimmed, and information shared about autism with staff and customers.

Debenhams has joined the National Autistic Society's 2019 Autism Hour campaign for the initiative, an annual campaign that encourages high street shops and businesses to hold autism hours. The hour aims to help the 700,000 autistic people in the UK, who often find social and public situations difficult and can struggle to filter out the sounds, smells, sights and information they experience. This can make busy public places like shopping centres and stores overwhelming.

The National Autistic Society surveys suggest that 64 percent of autistic people avoid stores because of this reason, with 28 percent having been been asked to leave a public place for reasons associated with their autism.