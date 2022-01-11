Dedicated Men's FW22 Collection

DEDICATED’s FW22 collection continues to explore the link between casualwear and outdoor clothing.

The design themes are “Nature Night” which is based on the mystic feeling when the moonlight or campfire shines through the forest. Mushrooms, plants and trees with distinct silhouettes as well as the longing for hikes and hanging out with your friends in nature.

The second design theme is “Positive Movement” which is our expression of the pent-up desire to have fun with your friends after the pandemic: go to concerts and festivals and to finally meet old friends as well as new inspiring people.

Dedicated

Dedicated

Dedicated

Dedicated

Dedicated