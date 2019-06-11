DEDICATED's swimwear is made of recycled plastic bottles

We are DEDICATED. A sustainable clothing brand from Stockholm and our mission is to change the fashion industry. This summer we will focus on the devastating plastic pollution going on in our oceans. And to get peoples attention we decided to build a big plastic wave on the most popular rooftop bar in Stockholm. (Stockholm under the stars).

We call it the ''Wave of Change''.

Did you know that 1 million plastic bottles are being used every minute, of which only 9% is recycled? And in 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans.

68% of all new clothing is made out of virgin polyester, which is made of fossil fuel. This results in 1,2 billion tons of Co2 emissions per year.

But why swim in plastic if you can wear it? Our swimwear is made out of 100% Recycled plastic bottles. And by doing this we make sure these bottles don't end up in a landfill or the ocean. We turn 11 bottles into one pair of swim shorts. Magic? No, just common sense.

Choose a circular world. Join The Wave of Change.