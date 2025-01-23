Deloitte Global and Global Fashion Agenda Collaborate to Help Promote Sustainability in Fashion

We are pleased to announce that Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and Deloitte Global have established a strategic Knowledge Collaboration – to help set the global agenda on sustainability in fashion, raise awareness, educate, convene, and foster innovation. Through the partnership, the organisations will aim to accelerate action to transform the industry for the better and create an environment for change.

The fashion and textile sector faces significant sustainability challenges. With rising demand for apparel and its growing environmental and social impacts, immediate action is important. GFA recognises Deloitte Global’s commitment to leading efforts in fostering sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

The collaboration with Deloitte Global is a pivotal step in guiding the fashion industry towards more sustainable practices. Together, we can help companies redefine their strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, navigate regulatory landscapes, and accelerate their transformation for long-term success.

We are truly excited about this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the fashion industry’s journey towards sustainability, by collaborating, we believe we can help drive significant change and create a more sustainable future for stakeholders. Cecilia Dall’ Acqua, Partner, Sustainability, Strategy, Risk & Transactions, Deloitte Spain

In this pivotal time for our planet, collaborative action underpinned by trusted and timely research is urgently needed to inform and influence change. We are proud to join forces with Deloitte to provide tools to help the industry adapt to an increasingly regulatory environment and harness the opportunities of industry transformation. Federica Marchionni, Chief Executive Officer, Global Fashion Agenda

Transformation for Competitive Advantage: Leading Circular Models Workshop

23 January 2025 | Davos, Switzerland

GFA and Deloitte will kick off the collaboration at Davos, in Switzerland – later this month, for a joint event on Circularity. Federica Marchionni, Chief Executive Officer, GFA, will join Cecilia Dall’ Acqua, Partner, Sustainability, Strategy, Risk & Transactions, Deloitte Spain in a panel discussion, during Deloitte’s circularity transformation workshop. This workshop will delve into the transformative power of circularity and its role in helping drive competitive advantage across industries. As global regulations around sustainability tighten, businesses are increasingly looking to circularity as a means to not only comply but thrive. This session will explore how leading companies across the industries are pioneering circular practices.

Additionally, during the week of Davos, GFA and Deloitte will host a series of meetings with various organisations, to showcase collaboration efforts and the aligned commitment to circularity in the retail sector.

Eminence | Value Chain Roadmap

With insight from Deloitte, GFA will create an inspirational value chain I(RO) map and toolkit to help raise awareness in the sector and guide companies in the development of materiality assessments which meet the requirements of the upcoming regulation such as Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and others by helping to identify the main environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts, risks, and opportunities throughout the value chain. This should be a stepping stone for the development of a strategic roadmap for the players to start their journey toward a more sustainable business model.

Together, Deloitte and GFA will conduct research, data collection and analysis – to develop a guiding framework for a collaborative piece of eminence, to be launched at Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition, in June 2025 – to help drive further awareness on our aligned commitment to circularity in the industry.

The toolkit will be published and available to download on GFA and DGSL web site for further use.

Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition

3-5 June 2025 | Copenhagen, Denmark

With over a 15-year foundation as the leading forum for sustainability in fashion, Global Fashion Summit is synonymous with the sustainability zeitgeist. Since its inception in 2009, the Summit has established itself as an esteemed international forum on sustainability in fashion. Global Fashion Summit convenes major decision-makers from across the fashion ecosystem and has become the nexus for agenda-setting discussions and meetings on the most important environmental, social, and ethical matters facing our industry and planet, intended to spark urgent action and accelerate impact in the industry.

Deloitte will join GFA at this year’s Summit to co-host a leadership roundtable for public-private dialogue in Copenhagen in relation to the toolkit launch.