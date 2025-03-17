‘Democratic, colorful, technological’: BasicNet Vice President Alessandro Boglione on K-Way’s authentic identity and global growth

Few brands achieve the cultural significance that K-Way has built over six decades. The label has grown from a single product into a household name known for lightweight, waterproof jackets, and has secured a lasting presence in the fashion industry. Under the stewardship of the Italian clothing company BasicNet SpA, K-Way has expanded its global footprint while remaining true to its core values of functionality, classic design, and innovation.

Alessandro Boglione, Vice President of BasicNet, has played a key role in this evolution. With a background rooted in the family business and years of hands-on experience, he combines strategic vision with a deep understanding of market dynamics. In an exclusive conversation with FashionUnited, he shares insights into K-Way’s growth strategy, retail expansion, and its unique market position.

A brand name beyond the product

Some brands sell products—others become cultural touchpoints. K-Way falls into the latter category. “In France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, people refer to any lightweight waterproof jacket as a ‘K-Way,’ even if it’s not from our brand,” Boglione points out. Such a level of cultural recognition is rare and comes with both a strategic advantage and a responsibility. To reinforce the brand’s legacy, K-Way recently staged an exhibition during Milan Fashion Week, celebrating both its heritage and continued relevance. “We had around 10,000 visitors throughout the week, not only showcasing our latest collection but also telling the story of what K-Way means beyond just a jacket,” Boglione explains. In contrast to the typical invite-only exclusivity of Fashion Week, the exhibition was open to the public.

K-Way SS25. Credits: K-Way

Retail and distribution: A multi-channel strategy

K-Way has reimagined traditional retail models by adopting a strategy that is both dynamic and adaptable. Rather than committing to a single distribution model, the brand moves fluidly between wholesale, direct retail, e-commerce, and strategic franchise partnerships—adjusting to the demands of each market. “In London, we launched a flagship store on King’s Road, a location that perfectly aligns with our target audience,” says Boglione. “But we’re not ruling out franchise opportunities where they make sense.” While retail spaces serve as key touchpoints to immerse customers in the brand experience, digital expansion remains a priority.

The company’s European focus is particularly strong, with investments in Germany and Spain, as well as a reinforced presence in the Benelux region through a partnership with Fashion Club 70. Yet, K-Way’s ambitions extend far beyond the continent. The brand has already established itself in China, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong, with the United States positioned as a key market for future expansion.

K-Way 2025 Campaign. Credits: K-Way

Value proposition: Technology, functionality and strategic collaborations

Performance and affordability don’t always go hand in hand, but K-Way is determined to deliver both. “Democratic design doesn’t mean cheap,” Boglione emphasizes. “We ensure that every product delivers top-class value for money, even as we introduce higher-end pieces.” This balance between affordability and performance is a key driver of K-Way’s success, particularly in an era where consumers expect both style and utility. Technological innovation plays a crucial role, with the brand consistently developing new materials and construction techniques to enhance durability and weather resistance.

K-Way recognizes that partnerships can be a powerful tool for brand elevation, which is why it approaches them with precision. “Our most important collaboration to date has been with Comme des Garçons’ Play line,” Boglione says. “Every partnership we pursue must align with our brand values and resonate with a specific audience.” Unlike brands that chase hype-driven collaborations, K-Way ensures that every partnership reinforces its DNA. Future partnerships remain on the table, but only those that uphold the brand’s authenticity and long-term vision.

K-Way’s ‘In Your Life’ exhibition in Milan: ‘Around the world in double exposure’ by artist Serafin Gerber. Credits: K-Way

Global growth, local nuances

Despite its global aspirations, K-Way recognizes the need for regional adaptation. While the core product range remains consistent, distribution strategies vary by market. “Germany operates differently from Italy, and the UK differs from France in terms of retail structure and consumer behavior,” Boglione explains. “The brand message remains the same, but the way we engage with each market is adapted accordingly.” The flexibility in approach extends to logistics and supply chain management as well. K-Way’s production is spread across Europe and Asia, optimizing lead times and cost structures to meet growing demand.

As K-Way celebrates its 60th anniversary, Boglione is focused on maintaining the brand’s strong positioning while driving future growth. “It might seem easy to stay where we are, but in reality, sustaining our brand perception requires careful execution,” he says. “The ambition is to expand into new markets while ensuring that K-Way remains true to its origins.”