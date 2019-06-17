DENHAM SS19 womenswear collection

The collection presents a new chapter for DENHAM’s womenswear, representing a modern, fashion-savvy consumer. DENHAM is releasing its latest SS19 women’s collection. Introducing a redefined design direction, which has done a 180˚ turn, created and lead by a newly appointed womenswear design/creative team. This new structure works closer to the market and delivers constant newness to the consumer. This positions DENHAM amongst fashion brands Rag & Bone, Acne Studios, Ganni, Sandro and APC, but achieves a lower entry price point.

Aiming for an international, fashion-confident consumer, the DENHAM woman is sensitive to trends, but still values luxurious, versatile looks that can stand the test of time. The SS19 Women’s collection continues DENHAM’s “East meets West” ethos and looks to the far west, inspired by the LA lifestyle and revolving around easy summer dressing. The launch also marks a re-alignment in the way womenswear operates, revamping the brand to reflect changing consumer habits. Around the existing quarterly denim seasons, a bi-annual essentials collection will focus on staple pieces. Finally, eight fashion drops per year will provide freshness to the assortment on a monthly basis, in trend-influenced styles and limited quantities.

ONE COLLECTION, THREE STORIES

The SS19 collection is split into three distinct stories, providing contemporary looks throughout the summer. The Essentials drop consists of high-quality, wardrobe staples, from denim to jersey, leather to knitwear. These pieces act as the basis to style with any outfit and are constructed from premium core fabrics.

The first summer drop, Desert Daze is perfect for the transition from spring to summer. These light-weight items are made for layering, in sandy tints and washed indigo. An abstract palm tree print on the Roxanne Dress lends an innovative take on an iconic summer image, while a grass-green Cabana Skirt adds edge to contrast the collection’s softness.

The Oakland Biker in tan suede is ideal for throwing on top of distressed and love-worn denim, such as the Spray in Golden Rivet Surf Rip. This vintage style is made by Candiani, using sustainable Kitotex technology, which reduces the amount of chemicals and water necessary in the washing process. Once the height of summer arrives, Cali Heat provides the looks to move from beach, to bar, to boat. Consisting of effortless silhouettes like the Kay Top in leopard print and the Carmel Dress, in fabrics such as linen, cotton and chambray, the pieces are breezy and elegant.

Denim takes a fiery turn in the Monroe Short in Cayenne Red, which stands out against the crisp white Shore Shirt. Elsewhere in denim, the surface of the Blue Break wash has the appearance of swirling waves and the Palazzo Pant in indigo Tencel adds extra lightness for when the temperatures start to rise.