Denim brand Noisy May offers new jeans with lifetime guarantee

Bestseller brand Noisy May presents its first pair of jeans with a lifetime guarantee. The Danish label commits - should its R.A.R.E. jeans ever become faulty - to repair, replace or refund them.

As the name suggests, R.A.R.E. jeans (an acronym for Remarkably Advanced Responsible Essentials) are unique and produced by Noisy May in a limited edition only. Each pair of the 300 exclusive pieces is individually numbered and certified by the brand.

R.A.R.E. jeans combine low-impact production methods with more sustainable materials and recycled tags. They are based on the popular relaxed Isabel fit with tapered legs and a flattering, normal waist. Using a timeless ‘mom’ fit will work season after season, thus expanding the life of the product further.

“In every design process, Noisy May strives to be more sustainable, step by carefully planned step. The R.A.R.E. jeans are no exception. Using advanced manufacturing technologies, the R.A.R.E. jeans combine a heavy 100 percent organic cotton with sustainable thread and reusable metal rivets and trims,” says Noisy May in a press release.

The brand did not disclose a release date or price yet for its new R.A.R.E. jeans.

Images: Noisy May