Denim Project's unique styles and urban expression

Denim Project is the brand, that with its unique styles, urban expression and its many possibilities to mix styles with the rest of the wardrobe, sets a clear and significant imprint on the fashion industry.

We understand that everything is possible and everything is on the line.

We break with the conventional rules, limitations and "used to do", and set our own agenda in the world of fashion.

We understand that you design your clothes, your wardrobe and your daily life like you want it.

You find inspiration in the back alleys, the digital world and on the biggest catwalks.

You are not like the others. You break rules if they do not suit you.

You are thunder and sunshine. You are a hoodie and nice pants.

You are high-end fashion, mixed with worn jeans.

You are your own project. You are Denim Project.